Griffith Observatory celebrating major milestone this week

One of the most iconic landmarks in Los Angeles is reaching a major milestone this week.

What we know:

On Wednesday, May 14, the Griffith Observatory will officially celebrate its 90th anniversary.

The LA landmark, also referred to as "Southern California’s gateway to the Cosmos," became the first public observatory West of the Mississippi River when it opened on May 14, 1935.

Celebrations for the big event will kick off with a special ceremony on the observatory’s front lawn at 11:30 a.m. before doors open at noon.

Visitors will receive a limited-edition 90th anniversary button while supplies last.

Other festivities for the big 9-0 include exhibits, skyviewing and a rare lunar event that will be livestreamed on YouTube.

The evening will also have a sunset ceremony.

