Grapevine section of 5 Freeway reopens after morning closure

Just before noon on Wednesday, California Highway Patrol said both directions of the Grapevine section on the 5 Freeway reopened after being closed earlier in the day.

CHP officers are escorting vehicles in the area.

The freeway was closed northbound at Parker Road in Castaic, and southbound at Grapevine Road in Lebec in Kern County early Wednesday morning.

In the mountains, a winter storm watch was in effect from Thursday evening through Friday afternoon above 5,000 feet. Heavy snow is possible, and residents are advised to plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the evening commute on Friday. Tree branches could fall as well.

