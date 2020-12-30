Grand Park's NYELA to be livestreamed

New Year's Eve festivities in downtown Los Angeles will look much different this year as Angelenos anxiously count down the end of the 2020 calendar year.

This year's NYELA at Grand Park will be livestreamed as opposed to having the festivities be held in-person. Grammy-nominated superstar Steve Aoki is headlining the dance and music party online Thursday night.

Aoki is joined by Bia, Ahn-Drexa and a DJ spinning Reggaeton. In the previous years, Grand Park would have three stages spread out across 12 acres.

This year, the party will be virtually held at the comfort of your own home or streaming devices.

"Really tried to maintain the important values of the park, which is about the connection, belonging and caring for each other," said Grand Park Director Julia Diamond.

Thursday night's virtual party will symbolize a much-needed new beginning. Diamond said 2020 was a mixture of exhaustion and sadness, but with moments of resilience, joy and discovery.

You can click here for more information on the 90-minute livestreamed event.

As of this week, Southern California remains under Governor Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home order. With that in mind, law enforcement will be cracking down on superspreader events and are urging the public to stay at home.

