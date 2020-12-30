LASD made 235 arrests this month in crackdown on superspreader events

As we are just hours from saying "good riddance" to 2020, law enforcement is looking to finish the month (and the year) strong in cracking down on superspreader events across Los Angeles County.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a press release that the goal of cracking down against these superspreader events is to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and the risk these illegal festivities would bring to the county's most vulnerable communities.

"I have made it clear that we will seek out and take law enforcement action against all [superspreader] events occurring anywhere within Los Angeles County," Sheriff Villanueva said in a press release on Wednesday.

LASD also released the newest data on where deputies stand so far in enforcement*:

235 arrests

7 illegal firearms recovered

1 at-risk minor rescued

*= information taken from LASD's press release on Wednesday, December 30.

As of this week, all of Southern California remains under Governor Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home order. The ordinance kicked in after the region's ICU capacity dropped below the 15% threshold.

SoCal was technically eligible to get out of the order earlier this week had the region improved its ICU capacity numbers. However, because the region didn't -- and remains at 0% capacity -- Gov. Newsom extended the order for SoCal for another three weeks.

Anyone with information on possible parties or superspreader events is asked to call LASD.

