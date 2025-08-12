The Brief Tap water in Porter Ranch and Granada Hills is now safe to drink, the LADWP says. The communities have been ordered to boil their tap water for days after outages and repairs. The LADWP is closing all water distribution centers, and says customers should still flush their pipes before drinking the water.



Officials lifted a Boil Water Notice in Granda Hills and Porter Ranch on Tuesday after nearly a week of outages due to repairs.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power lifted the notice on Tuesday. Water service in the area had been halted for nearly a week. The outage began last Tuesday, when a valve broke during repairs at a pump station. Crews had to dig more than 20 feet to access and fix the damaged valve.

LADWP crews fully restored water service early Monday morning.

"We thank our customers for their cooperation and patience as we worked to complete our repairs and restore safe, high quality drinking water to the Granada Hills and Porter Ranch communities," LADWP CEO Janisse Quiñones said in a statement Tuesday.

How to flush your pipes

What you can do:

While water service has been restored, the LADWP is telling customers to flush their pipes to get rid of any stagnant water that might be left behind. Here's how the LADWP recommends you do that.

First, to prepare your house, remove aerators and screens from any faucets, and if you have a water softener or filter, set it to "bypass mode."

For your hoses and outdoor faucets, open and run them for about five minutes

To flush cold water, turn on all faucets in the home, starting with the one closest to the water line. Leave them running for five minutes or until the water is clear. Turn them off in reverse order.

To flush hot water, drain your hot water heater. After waiting for the tank to refill, follow the same steps for cold water.

Flush your toilets by flushing eat toilet once.

If you have an automatic ice maker, dump whatever ice you have, then make and throw out three batches of ice cubes to clear the lines. Then disinfect the ice bin. If you have a water dispenser on your fridge, run the dispenser for five minutes.

Clean and disinfect your aerators and screens.

Flush your dishwasher by running an empty load. Flush the washing machine by running an empty rinse cycle.