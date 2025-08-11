Water restored to thousands in Porter Ranch, Granada Hills

The Brief Water service has been restored for more than 9,200 residents in Granada Hills and Porter Ranch after a major outage. Customers are still advised to boil water or use bottled water while the LADWP conducts water quality tests. Five service sites remain open in the affected area, offering bottled water, recycled water, and other resources.



Water service has been restored for more than 9,200 residents in Granada Hills and Porter Ranch after days of a major outage caused by a broken valve.

What we know:

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) crews fully restored water service at 2:27 a.m. on Monday.

The DWP announced that customers can now use tap water for household and business needs.

The 10-million-gallon Susana Tank is being refilled through the LADWP's normal pumping process.

The backstory:

The outage began last Tuesday when a valve broke during repair work at a pump station, cutting off the flow through a 54-inch pipeline that feeds the Susana Tank. Crews had to excavate 24 feet underground to access the damaged valve.

The site's complexity, located near oil pipelines, a fiber-optic line, and a gas line, required the trench to be widened before the valve could be removed.

What you can do:

While water service has been restored, customers are still urged to continue using boiled or bottled water until LADWP staff completes two 18-hour rounds of water quality testing.

The LADWP has distributed more than 1 million bottles of water and delivered over 1,200 gallons to vulnerable homebound residents.

Five service sites remain open for affected customers:

Holleigh Bernson Memorial Park, 20500 Sesnon Blvd., Porter Ranch (open 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.)

O'Melveny Park, 17300 Sesnon Blvd., Granada Hills (open 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.)

Intersection of Tampa Avenue and Sesnon Boulevard (open 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.)

YMCA, 11336 Corbin St., Porter Ranch (open 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.)

Intersection of Rinaldi Avenue and Louise Avenue (open 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.)

A complete list of services is available at ladwpnews.com/granada-hills-and-porter-ranch-customer-resources/.