Gov. Abbott calls on Texas retailers to remove Russian products from shelves

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has called on Texas retailers to remove all Russian products from their shelves.

This comes after Russia invaded Ukraine and as Russian troops close in on Ukraine’s capital.

Gov. Abbott tweeted that "Texas stands with Ukraine."

He’s asked Texas Restaurant Association members, Texas Package Stores Association members, and all Texas retailers to voluntarily remove all Russian products from their shelves.

The Texas Restaurant Association and Texas Package Stores Association both released statements that they stand with the people of Ukraine and will work to find alternatives to Russian products and remove Russian imports from their stores.

