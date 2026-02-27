Bay Area favorite Gott's Roadside sets grand opening date for new LA location

The Brief Northern California’s iconic Gott’s Roadside will open its first Los Angeles location at the Original Farmers Market on March 6. The expansion marks a major milestone for the brand, with a second "coastal" location already planned for Santa Monica later this year. The menu will mirror the Bay Area’s wine-country twist on diner classics, featuring signature items like Ahi Poke Tacos and the California Burger.



Gott’s Roadside is officially bringing its "locally-inspired" roadside dining to Southern California.

The first outpost is set to debut at the Original Farmers Market in Beverly Grove, marking a milestone for the brand that began in St. Helena nearly three decades ago.

What we know:

Gott's Roadside will open its doors on March 6 at 6333 W. Third Street.

The new space is designed to evoke the aesthetic of the original St. Helena location, featuring white clapboard ceilings, red accents, and a dedicated soft-serve window.

The menu will include cult favorites such as the Kimchi Burger, Western Bacon Blue Ring, and hand-spun milkshakes, alongside a selection of beer, wine, and kombucha.

What they're saying:

"We chose The Original Farmers Market as our first Southern California outpost because of its iconic status as one of the premier public markets in the country... It looks kind of almost like an old house, but smack dab in the middle of urban Los Angeles," said Gott's president Clay Walker.

"This expansion to Southern California feels like coming full circle for us. For 25 years, we've been celebrating the flavors of the California roadside in Northern California, and now we're thrilled to bring that same locally-inspired dining experience to LA," said owner Joel Gott.

What's next:

Following the March opening in Beverly Grove, the company will focus on its first "coastal" site in Santa Monica.