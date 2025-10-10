Gordon Ramsay pub coming to Downtown Disney

The Brief Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby, a new British gastropub, is coming to Downtown Disney. The pub will feature his classic dishes like beef Wellington, fish and chips, and sticky toffee pudding. No opening date has been announced.



Famed Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay is bringing his classic British dishes to Downtown Disney.

What they're saying:

According to Disney Parks Blog, Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby is a British-themed gastropub bringing swinging ‘60s London to Southern California.

The pub will be located atop the new Earl of Sandwich. Guests can enjoy some of Ramsay's signature dishes, including his beef Wellington, fish and chips, and mouthwatering sticky toffee pudding. The gastropub will also feature wine, beer, and signature craft cocktails. In addition to food and drinks, Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby will come alive at night with live music carrying the energy of the ‘60s.

"Imagine stepping into a space inspired by London’s famed Carnaby Street during the height of the ‘60s cultural revolution: plush interiors, iconic British pop art and an irresistible soundtrack of "British Invasion" rock bands, all transporting patrons to a groovier, more glamorous time. Soak in the sights from two stylish outdoor terraces, gather at the lively bar area, or tuck into signature booths, while savoring Gordon Ramsay’s renowned cuisine," the Disney Parks Blog read.

"All eyes were on London in the 1960s, a full on fantastic technicolour scene of people going out and having fun. We are bringing those cool vibes to Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby," Ramsay said.

What we don't know:

It's unclear when Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby will open.