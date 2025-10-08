Disneyland drops new limited-time ticket offer for Californians - are you eligible?

The Brief Disneyland is offering a new limited-time ticket deal exclusively for California residents, which allows entry for as low as $83 per day. The deal is for a 3-Day Park Hopper ticket and can be purchased starting December 3, 2025. These tickets are valid for use on any three eligible days between January 1 and May 21, 2026.



A new limited-time ticket offer is available for California residents planning a Disneyland Resort vacation from winter to spring 2026.

California resident discount

What we know:

Eligible California residents can take advantage of a new limited-time 3-day park hopper ticket offer to visit the theme park during its ongoing 70th anniversary celebration.

These tickets can be purchased starting December 3, 2025, and are redeemable on any three eligible days from January 1, 2026, to May 21, 2026.

The offer is subject to park reservation availability.

Tickets can be purchased at disneyland.com, through a travel agent, or by calling (866) 572-7321.

How much are the tickets?

By the numbers:

The 3-day park hopper ticket for California residents is available for as low as $83 per person, per day, for a total cost of $249.

For those who want to include the Lightning Lane Multi Pass, there is a special ticket offer for as low as $117 per person, per day, for a total cost of $351.

Why you should care:

With this new ticket offer, Californians have more reasons to visit the Disneyland Resort for three days at an incredible value.

Guests can experience fun additions such as the 70th-themed targets on "Toy Story Midway Mania!" or ride classic attractions like "It's A Small World," featuring a new finale verse written by Disney Legend Richard Sherman.

The offer also allows for a multi-day getaway, giving visitors more time to explore newly debuted experiences such as the "Walt Disney – a magical life" attraction, meet characters, and enjoy all the shopping, dining, and entertainment offered at the Downtown Disney District.