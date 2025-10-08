Expand / Collapse search

Disneyland ticket prices increase again: What to know

Published  October 8, 2025 12:18pm PDT
Disneyland
The Brief

    • Disneyland has announced price increases for single-day tickets, annual passes, and parking, impacting the highest-demand periods.
    • The price for a peak single-day ticket at Disneyland has increased to a record $224, while the lowest-priced ticket remains unchanged.
    • To offset the increases, the company is offering a special 3-day ticket for California residents at a discounted rate.

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland is increasing prices for single-day tickets, Magic Key passes, and Lightning Lane Premier passes.

The price hikes will mostly impact peak holiday travel, with a new all-time high for single-day tickets. 

What we know:

The peak ticket for Disneyland Resort has increased by 8.7% to $224. Meanwhile, Disneyland has kept its lowest-priced ticket at $104, a price that has remained the same since 2019.

Magic Key passes at Disneyland's two highest tiers have increased by 2% to 4%. For those who choose monthly payments, the initial down payment is now lower.

The Lightning Lane Premier Pass at Disneyland has now been advertised as high as $449. The cheaper version of the service, where guests make reservations, now starts at $34 if purchased in advance, a $2 increase.

By the numbers:

Single Day Park Tickets

  • 1-Day, 1-Park (Tier 0) – $104 (previously $104)
  • 1-Day, 1-Park (Tier 1) – $129 (previously $126)
  • 1-Day, 1-Park (Tier 2) – $149 (previously $142)
  • 1-Day, 1-Park (Tier 3) – $169 (previously $164)
  • 1-Day, 1-Park (Tier 4) – $184 (previously $180)
  • 1-Day, 1-Park (Tier 5) – $199 (previously $196)
  • 1-Day, 1-Park (Tier 6) – $224 (previously $206)

Multi-Day Single Park Tickets

  • 2-Day, 1-Park – $335 (previously $330)
  • 3-Day, 1 Park – $425 (previously $415)
  • 4-Day, 1 Park – $480 (previously $474)
  • 5-Day, 1 Park – $520 (previously $511)

Magic Key price increases

Magic Key Annual Pass prices at the Disneyland are increasing $100 to $150 depending on the pass type, which is after $100 to $125 price increases last year, and $50 to $150 price increases the year before that. 

Here’s October 2025 before & after:

  • Inspire Magic Key: $1,899 (was $1,749)
  • Believe Magic Key: $1,474 (was $1,374)
  • Enchant Magic Key: $974 (was $974)
  • Imagine Magic Key: $599 (was $599)

Parking Fee increases

There will also be higher parking fees:

  • Car or Motorcycle Parking: $40 (was $35)
  • Oversized Vehicle Parking: $45 (was $40)
  • Bus or Tractor Parking: $50 (was $45)
  • Preferred Parking: $60 (was $55)

Why you should care:

While prices are rising for peak attendance periods, Disney is simultaneously introducing new offers to entice visitors. A significant new deal for California residents allows them to purchase a 3-day adult park hopper ticket for $249.

This ticket can be used on any three non-consecutive days between January 1 and May 21. 

To learn more, tap or click here.

The Source: The information in this story comes from a direct analysis of the new pricing tiers on the official Disneyland website and has been confirmed with a statement from the company. The specific "before and after" pricing data for tickets, passes, and parking was compiled from the official source.

