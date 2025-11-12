George Lucas’ Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles sets opening date

article

The Brief The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, founded by George Lucas, will officially open to the public on September 22, 2026. The $1 billion museum in Exposition Park will house works by artists like Frida Kahlo and Norman Rockwell, plus the Lucas Archives of filmmaking props and costumes. The 300,000-square-foot building will feature 35 galleries named for human experiences like love, family, and adventure.



The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, founded by filmmaker George Lucas and his wife Mellody Hobson, announced Wednesday that it will officially open its doors to the public on September 22, 2026.

The $1 billion museum in Exposition Park has been under construction since March 2018 and is designed to celebrate illustrated storytelling, housing extensive collections ranging from fine art to film memorabilia.

By the numbers:

Cost: The project is valued at $1 billion.

Size: The building is 300,000-square-feet and five stories tall.

Gallery Space: It features 35 galleries covering 100,000 square feet.

Gallery Themes: Each gallery is named to reflect "the human experience," covering themes such as love, family, play, work, sports, and adventure.

Collections and Offerings:

The building will house an extensive collection of various forms of narrative art and film history.

This includes works by artists such as Norman Rockwell, Frida Kahlo, and Beatrix Potter.

Comic art notables such as Jack Kirby and R. Crumb and photographers like Gordon Park and Dorothea Lange will also be featured.

The museum will also permanently house the Lucas Archives, featuring models, props, concept art, and costumes from Lucas' filmmaking career.

Beyond the exhibition space, the museum will feature theaters, classrooms, a library, lecture halls, office space, a cafe and restaurant, and landscaped open space.

What they're saying:

In conjunction with the opening day announcement, both Lucas and Hobson emphasized the museum's core mission.

"Stories are mythology, and when illustrated, they help humans understand the mysteries of life... The museum was built on the belief that illustrated storytelling is a universal language," Lucas said.

Hobson offered a perspective on accessibility and inclusion.

"This is a museum of the people's art — the images are illustrations of beliefs we live with every day. For that reason, this art belongs to everyone. Our hope is that as people move through the galleries, they will see themselves, and their humanity, reflected back," Hobson said.