Gov. Gavin Newsom hosts Ben Shapiro on podcast

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday hosted conservative commentator Ben Shapiro on his podcast, "This is Gavin Newsom."

The pair discussed a range of contentious topics, including California's state management, immigration enforcement, and the state income tax.

Before the discussion, Shapiro provided a glimpse into the tone of the interview with a video shared on X.

"I spoke with Gavin Newsom about how he is running the state," Shapiro wrote.

"It should be interesting and spicy," Shapiro says in the video. "You can see the evidence of how California is being governed, right behind me actually," Shapiro adds as he gestured outside his car window, where an apparent homeless person is seen on the sidewalk.

"There are some problems, I do plan to ask the governor about them," he added.

Newsom shared a clip of the interview on his Instagram, showing the pair's discussion on California's population growth.

"Red states: highest murder rates in the nation, most regressive tax politics, declining in population," Newsom captioned the video.

The episode, titled "And, This Is The Chaos Within The GOP Featuring Ben Shapiro," was recorded and aired in full on Thursday, Jan. 15.

The podcast description reads: "What happens when the conservative movement turns on one of its own? Governor Newsom is joined by Ben Shapiro to dissect a wide range of topics including Trump's economic failures, the importance of immigration, and how free elections are in fact in danger. Plus they debate Middle East politics, how to solve the housing crisis, and whether it's possible to find common ground with those you disagree with."

Shapiro shared a preview of the discussion on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "i spoke with gavin newsom about how he is running the state."

Beyond state management, the two discussed the specific boundaries of California’s cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations.

They also delved into the consistency of politicians' policies over time and how the pursuit of media clicks can disrupt the distribution of accurate information.

Newsom has utilized his podcast platform to engage with a variety of conservative voices, a move that has drawn significant national attention.

This sit-down marks the latest in a series of bipartisan outreach efforts by the governor, who has recently engaged with several prominent right-wing figures.

Previous guests have included former Trump strategist Steve Bannon and the late Turning Point USA President Charlie Kirk.

These interviews are viewed by many political analysts as a strategic effort by Newsom to broaden his appeal and engage with opposing viewpoints.

The timing of these high-profile interviews has fueled intense speculation regarding Newsom's political future.

Observers suggest that the governor is positioning himself for a potential run for president following the 2026 midterm elections.

By engaging with figures like Shapiro and Bannon, Newsom appears to be testing his messaging against conservative critiques on a national stage.

You can watch the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or on YouTube.