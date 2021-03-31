Gascón to downsize, rename LA County DA Hardcore Gangs unit, sources confirm

article

Two weeks after FOX 11 reported on major changes possibly coming to the way Los Angeles prosecutes gang-related crimes, sources confirm to Bill Melugin that George Gascón will downsize the County DA Office's Hardcore Gangs unit.

Sources in the LA County DA Office's Hardcore Gangs told Melugin that they were informed by the office's upper management Wednesday evening that their unit will be downsized. On top of the downsize, the unit will be renamed because "administration doesn't like it," Melugin reports.

Heading into Wednesday's development, the Hardcore Gangs unit has about 700 active cases and sources told Melugin that management admits the rollout of the change will be a "nightmare."

The Hardcore Gangs unit is one of the oldest units in the office and it's responsible for prosecuting the most heinous and complex gang-related crimes in the country. In Melugin's report from two weeks ago, prosecutors had said they feel they've already been hamstrung by Gascón's decision to ban them from using gang and gun enhancements. With that in mind, prosecutors told Melugin earlier in the month that disbanding the Hardcore Gangs unit will be a disaster waiting to happen, given the surge in violent crimes across Los Angeles.

"We can already hear in jail calls and interviews with officers on the street telling us that the gang members are laughing at them, I mean it’s undermined the credibility of law enforcement in its entirety," one of the prosecutors told FOX 11 earlier in the month.

Melugin also reports the LA County DA Office's Major Narcotics unit will also be downsized, possibly being cut by half.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

