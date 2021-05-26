Gascón recall effort begins public circulation: 'You, George Gascón have put criminals before victims'

"Recall George Gascón" organizers and supporters held a press conference Wednesday to kick-off the signature-gathering effort for the recall of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón.

Relatives of those killed in violent crimes spoke up in favor of the recall, claiming that LA County's new DA has put the rights of criminals before the rights of victims.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón. (FOX 11)

"The sad truth — is that he has revictimized me and my family. He has total, utter disregard for us victims. You, George Gascón have put criminals before victims. I truly believe you have confused your role as a district attorney and a public defender," said Desiree Andrade, whose son was brutally murdered and thrown off a cliff in Azusa. "This is not political, this is a fight for what's right and what's wrong. You don't have to be a victim to understand the importance of this."

Among those who signed the recall petition at the press conference was Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who, along with several law enforcement associations, has publically supported the recall.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva signs the petition to recall LA County District Attorney George Gascón. (FOX 11)

Gascón has vowed to put an end to the death penalty in LA County, trying juveniles as adults and eliminate all special enhancement allegations, which would make about 20,000 inmates eligible for re-sentencing consideration.

Campaign officials said they need about 590,000 signatures from registered Los Angeles County voters within a 160-day period to trigger a recall election.

If the petition gets enough signatures, the recall election could happen sometime in 2022.