Laguna Beach residents evacuated over gas leak

A gas leak in a Laguna Beach neighborhood Sunday has prompted some evacuations, according to officials.

The gas leak was first reported as a small water leak around 7 a.m. Crews responding to the area discovered water and mud running heavily on both sides ofd Pacific Coast Highway down 10th Avenue for nearly a mile. Residents in the following areas were evacuated as a precaution:

31000 Sunset Avenue

32000 Virginia Avenue

32000 Pacific Coast Highway

SoCalGas is also on scene to assess the situation.

There is no threat to the immediate area, authorities said.