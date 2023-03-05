Laguna Beach residents evacuated over gas leak
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. - A gas leak in a Laguna Beach neighborhood Sunday has prompted some evacuations, according to officials.
The gas leak was first reported as a small water leak around 7 a.m. Crews responding to the area discovered water and mud running heavily on both sides ofd Pacific Coast Highway down 10th Avenue for nearly a mile. Residents in the following areas were evacuated as a precaution:
- 31000 Sunset Avenue
- 32000 Virginia Avenue
- 32000 Pacific Coast Highway
SoCalGas is also on scene to assess the situation.
There is no threat to the immediate area, authorities said.