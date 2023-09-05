Gary Busey investigated for possible involvement in alleged Malibu hit-and-run, authorities say

article

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced an investigation on Tuesday into an alleged hit-and-run crash in Malibu involving actor Gary Busey last week.

The alleged crash occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 30, when Busey allegedly pulled out of a shopping center on the Pacific Coast Highway and struck the rear bumper of a woman's vehicle before driving away, according to reports.

The woman, whose car was allegedly hit, said she followed the actor down the highway after the incident. The woman recorded cell phone video of the aftermath as she shouted at Busey and followed him into a nearby parking lot.

The 79-year-old actor eventually pulled over and got out of his vehicle, when the woman continued to yell at him on camera. She alleged that he hit her car and demanded that he stop and exchange insurance information. In the video, the actor refused to comply and is heard saying "I'm private," before getting back into his vehicle and driving away.

The video shows close-up shots of damage to both cars.

Authorities confirmed their investigation into the incident on Monday.

Busey is best known for his Oscar-nominated title role "The Buddy Holly Story." His other popular films include "Point Break," "Lethal Weapon," and "Under Seige." He’s also appeared on numerous reality shows including "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew" and "Celebrity Apprentice."

City News Service contributed to this report.