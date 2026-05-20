TikTok influencer Gabriela Gonzalez, father charged in dark web hitman plot against singer Jack Avery

The Brief Social media influencer Gabriela Gonzalez, her father, and her former boyfriend have been charged in a sinister dark web murder-for-hire plot targeting her ex-partner. The alleged target was Jack Avery, a former member of the boy band Why Don't We, who was embroiled in a bitter, years-long custody dispute with Gonzalez over their young daughter. Undercover law enforcement operations and financial records exposed thousands of dollars in disguised payments, leading to potential life sentences for all three co-conspirators if they are convicted.



A social media influencer, her father, and her then-boyfriend were charged on Tuesday for allegedly plotting to kill the father of her 7-year-old daughter, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

What we know:

Gabriela Lauren Gonzalez, 24, Francisco Gonzalez, 59, and Kai Faron Cordrey, 26, are each charged with one count of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and solicitation of murder.

The target of the alleged plot was Jack Avery, a former member of the boy band Why Don't We, who was involved in a custody dispute with Gabriela Gonzalez.

According to prosecutors, the plan involved utilizing the dark web to find a hitman.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Gabriela Gonzalez / Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Francisco Gonzalez allegedly provided $14,000 in front money to Cordrey to finance the operation.

The plot was ultimately intercepted by an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a hitman, who spoke directly with Cordrey about payment, timing, and proof of death.

SUGGESTED: School officials warn of dangerous 'Eating Orbeez' social media trend

Gabriela Gonzalez was scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, while her father was arrested in Florida and is currently awaiting extradition.

Timeline:

2020–2021: Gabriela Gonzalez allegedly seeks the assistance of her then-boyfriend, Cordrey, to hire a hitman on the dark web to kill Avery.

April 2021: Francisco Gonzalez allegedly sends $10,000 to Cordrey as front money to locate and pay a contract killer.

June 2021: Cordrey requests and receives an additional $4,000 from Francisco Gonzalez after the alleged hitman requests more funds. Days later, Cordrey asks for Avery to be killed within a couple of days.

September 2021: An undercover law enforcement officer posing as a hitman speaks with Cordrey to discuss the target, payment, and proof of death.

May 19, 2026: Criminal charges are officially filed following a lengthy investigation.

What they're saying:

"This was a lengthy investigation that was initiated by the FBI and eventually turned over to our office, resulting in criminal charges being filed today," said Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman. "This is a case where the defendants are accused of going to great lengths to find someone to commit murder. Most fathers raise their children to respect the law, but here we have a dad who allegedly helped his daughter and her boyfriend break the law in the most sinister way imaginable."

SUGGESTED: Twitch streamer 'Minister Zay' hit by car during faith walk from Philadelphia to California

What's next:

The case remains under active investigation by the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation.

Francisco Gonzalez faces extradition proceedings in Florida to bring him back to Los Angeles to face charges.

If convicted as charged, all three defendants face a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in state prison.