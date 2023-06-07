Funeral procession held for fallen Riverside County sheriff's deputy Brett Harris

A procession was held Wednesday for fallen Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Brett Harris, who was killed in the line of duty last month.

The 27-year-old was responding to a call when he collided with another vehicle in San Jacinto. Harris was trapped in the wreckage and a second deputy was injured trying to save him, officials said. Once paramedics arrived at the scene, Harris was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition and the second deputy was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officials, Harris suffered a catastrophic brain injury.

He leaves behind a wife, parents, brother, and twin sister.

The procession began at Miller Jones Memorial Park in Meniffee and traveled 17 miles on the 215 Freeway to the Grove Community Church in Riverside for a funeral service.