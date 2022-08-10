Funding approved to add more police patrol in Hollywood

Hollywood will soon see an increased police presence after the Los Angeles City Council approved funding Wednesday intended to address a recent increase of crime in the area.

The council authorized $216,000 from the office of Councilman Mitch O'Farrell -- who introduced the motion -- to the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood Division to add additional officer shifts. O'Farrell represents the Hollywood area.

According to the councilman's office, there has been a 75% increase in homicides and a 35.6% increase in shots fired so far this year compared to last year -- while robbery has gone up by 19.4% and theft has jumped by 24.7%.

"If you plan to come to Hollywood to commit crime, you are not welcome," O'Farrell said last week. "All Angelenos should feel safe where they live and work."

The demand for public safety has exceeded the available resources in Hollywood, according to the motion.

"Hollywood is as diverse, if not more, than any other part of the city itself, and having more resources concentrated in this area would be beneficial to ensuring public safety, particularly to the most vulnerable of society," the motion says.

Blake Chow, deputy chief for the LAPD, said in a statement last week that people "need to feel safe when they're in Hollywood."

"We're thankful to Council Member O'Farrell for these additional resources and look forward to quickly putting them to use to prevent, deter and address crime," Chow said.