Fullerton man accused of throwing rocks at Asian mom and her 6-year-old son

A man is facing hate crime charges for throwing rocks at an Asian woman and her 6-year-old son in Fullerton.

According to Orange County DA Todd Spitzer’s Office, 28-year-old Roger Janke threw rocks at the woman’s car, cracking the woman’s windshield. Janke had told police during the investigation that Koreans in the area were trying to control him, according to Spitzer’s office.

Janke is charged with a felony count of violation of civil rights, one felony count of vandalism, one misdemeanor count of throwing a substance at a vehicle and a felony hate crime enhancement.

SUGGESTED: Asian American woman fatally stabbed in Riverside was a random attack, police say

Janke could face up to six years in state prison and six months in the Orange County jail, if convicted. He had pled not guilty, Spitzer’s office said in a press release.

On Wednesday, March 31, the woman was driving down a street in Fullerton with her son sitting in the car. Janke is accused of throwing two rocks at the woman’s car, damaging her bumper and then cracking the windshield.

The woman drove to a nearby park and then called 911, Spitzer’s office said in a press release.

Advertisement

SUGGESTED:

"I refuse to tolerate hate in Orange County," Spitzer said in a press release. "A woman and her child should be able to drive down the street without worrying about being attacked because of the color of their skin. Our commitment to continuing to prosecute hate crimes to the fullest extent of the law is sending a strong message to all the haters out there – there is no room for hate here – or anywhere."

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.