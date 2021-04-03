Expand / Collapse search

Asian woman fatally stabbed in Riverside was a random attack, police say

By Shelly Insheiwat
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11

Authorities say Asian woman stabbed to death in Riverside was random attack

Authorities said Saturday that an Asian woman was fatally stabbed to death in Riverside was a random attack.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - An Asian woman fatally stabbed to death in Riverside was a random attack, authorities said Saturday.

Police say at around 7:30 a.m., the City of Riverside Fire Department responded to reports of a woman with stab wounds in the area of Golden Avenue and Stonewall Drive in Riverside.

Woman of Asian descent stabbed to death in Riverside

Authorities say a woman of Asian descent was fatally stabbed in Riverside on Saturday morning.

Paramedics arrived on scene and found a woman with stab wounds to her lower torso and was transported to a local hospital where she died, authorities said.

The victim was identified as an Asian female in her mid-50's.

The suspect fled the scene but was later detained as a person of interest, authorities said.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.