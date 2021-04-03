Asian woman fatally stabbed in Riverside was a random attack, police say

An Asian woman fatally stabbed to death in Riverside was a random attack, authorities said Saturday.

Police say at around 7:30 a.m., the City of Riverside Fire Department responded to reports of a woman with stab wounds in the area of Golden Avenue and Stonewall Drive in Riverside.

Paramedics arrived on scene and found a woman with stab wounds to her lower torso and was transported to a local hospital where she died, authorities said.

The victim was identified as an Asian female in her mid-50's.

The suspect fled the scene but was later detained as a person of interest, authorities said.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.