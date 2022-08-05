Fruit vendor shot and killed in Gardena

article

A fruit vendor was shot and killed in an unincorporated area of Gardena and detectives on Friday were investigating the circumstances of his death.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Compton Station responded just after 5:50 p.m. Thursday to the 100 block of Rosecrans Avenue between Main and San Pedro streets following a call reporting shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The man, who was in his 30s, was taken to a hospital, where he died of his wounds. His name was withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

During the course of their investigation, detectives learned the man was a local fruit vendor who was the victim of an attempted robbery.

Authorities say two men are suspects in the shooting. A description of the suspects was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

CNS contributed to this report.