French bulldog stolen in Wilmington, sold for $20, reunited with owner

King the French bulldog, who was seen being snatched from his home in Wilmington and allegedly sold online for $20, has been found safe and reunited with his owners.

The Martinez family posted the heartwarming update Monday, saying King was returned to them by a family taking care of the dog not too far away from his home.

That family was able to recognize King's home from videos and posts on social media following King's snatching, the Martinez family said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the owner let King out into the front yard in the 700 block of C Street in Wilmington on April 27. When the owner went out to check on her dog, King was missing.

She checked her security cameras and saw a man reaching over her fence, grabbing King and walking away.

Advertisement

Within 24 hours, LAPD said they were able to find and arrest the suspect, but the suspect told police he had already sold King to an unknowing buyer for $20.