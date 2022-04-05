Shooting on 91 Freeway in Carson area is 2nd in LA County within 12 hours: CHP

A shooting on a freeway in the Carson area Tuesday left one person injured.

The shooting was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on the eastbound 91 Freeway near the Avalon Boulevard off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Paramedics sent to the location on a report of a shooting took a person to a hospital for treatment of an unspecified injury, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported. The victim's condition was not immediately available.

The Avalon Boulevard off-ramp from the eastbound 91 Freeway was blocked while an investigation was conducted.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

This is the second freeway shooting in less than 12 hours in Los Angeles County. A man was shot and killed on the 710 Freeway in South Gate early Tuesday. No arrests have been made.

