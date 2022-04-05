Man found shot on 710 Freeway in South Gate

An investigation is underway after a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound was found on the 710 Freeway overnight.

The 911 call came in around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday regarding a man who had been shot on the northbound lanes of the freeway near the Firestone Boulevard exit in South Gate.

Arriving California Highway Patrol officers found the victim’s vehicle riddled with bullets, and he was taken to a hospital for his injuries sustained in the shooting.

The section of the 710 Freeway was temporarily shut down while CHP began conducting the investigation and searched for shell casings.

No further information was immediately released.

