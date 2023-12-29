Metro bus, rail, bikes and more all offering free transportation New Year's Eve

Los Angeles County residents and visitors can ride bus and rail transportation services for free New Year's Eve, Metro officials said.

Additionally, Metro will provide extended 24-hour service so that riders can get home safely. No fares will be collected on Sunday, starting at 9 p.m., through Monday at 2 a.m.

According to Metro officials, all rail stations with fair gates will be unlatched, and fare boxes and validators will not deduct fare from TAP cards and fare media.

Metro will run Sunday/holiday bus and rail service schedules on New Year's Day. In anticipation of the Rose Parade and events at the Rose Bowl, Metro will add capacity and additional early morning trains on the A Line on Monday, Jan. 1.

The A, C, and E light rail lines will run the new 10-minute service during the day, with K line running every 20 minutes. The B/D Line subway will run their usual 12-minute daytime service.

After the parade, floats are displayed near Victory Park in Pasadena. That Monday, shuttle service from Sierra Madre Villa Station to the post parade viewing area runs from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

On Jan. 2, shuttle service from Sierra Madre Villa station to view the floats at Victory Park will begin at 6:30 a.m. and end at 5:30 p.m. Regular fares apply with free transfers available to/from other bus services when using a TAP card, Metro officials said.

Metrolink also announced it will provide a modified schedule with special trains for Rose Parade attendees to connect to Pasadena on New Year's Day.

Early-morning trains on five Metrolink lines will connect passengers to L.A. Union Station, where the Metro A Line offers direct service to the parade route. Three afternoon Metrolink trains have also been added for more convenient return service.

In addition to the special schedule, Metrolink is offering riders the $10 Holiday Pass, which can be used for unlimited trips on the day of purchase and allows riders to transfer for free to the Metro A Line (to Azusa) for easy access to Pasadena before and after the parade.

Metrolink's amended Jan. 1 train schedule adds early-morning trains on the Ventura County, Orange County and 91/Perris Valley lines and adjusted earlier departure times for the day's first trains on the Antelope Valley and San Bernardino lines, connecting parade-goers to L.A. Union Station between 7 a.m. and 7:25 a.m. for a timely transfer to the Metro A Line.

Metrolink also added a special afternoon train on the Ventura County, Orange County and 91/Perris Valley lines, providing event attendees earlier train options for their return trip to complement the regular Metrolink schedule.

Full details about Metrolink's Jan. 1 schedule can be found at the link here.

Metro Bike Share will also be offering free rides. To redeem a 30-minute free ride, just select "1-Ride" at any Metro Bike Share kiosk, online or in the Metro Bike Share app. Metro customers can redeem free rides multiple times throughout the day using promo code 010124. A credit or debit card is required.

The first 30 minutes of all rides are free. Rides longer than 30 minutes are just $1.75 for each additional half-hour.

Electric Metro Bike unlocking fees are waived. Temporary credit card holds, and Smart Metro Bike convenience fees will apply.

For Metro Micro, use code: `Ring24" on Dec. 31.