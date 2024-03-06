Justin Timberlake announces free LA concert: How to get tickets

In an era of $500 Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets, a free concert at a smaller venue featuring one of the world's biggest pop stars is kind of unheard of, but that's exactly what Justin Timberlake is offering in Los Angeles later this month.

The former *NSYNC star announced on X Wednesday that he's hosting a free concert at the Wiltern in Koreatown one week from Wednesday.

It's not your typical ticket buying experience, but if you're a JT fan and concert tickets typically hurt your wallet, this may your best bet to see your favorite former boy-band star.

RELATED: *NSYNC reunites in elevator ahead of MTV VMA appearance

The one catch, though, is that it's not a sure bet. In order to get tickets, you have to register for Ticketmaster. After registering and logging in, you can request up to two free tickets, but not after you enter your credit card information. That info is how they validate the request. You have until Friday just before midnight to submit your request.

Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) Expand

After that, all you can do is wait. Those who are lucky enough to get their tickets will get an email by Tuesday, March 12. The tickets will show up in your account the next morning, the day of the show.

Tickets aren't transferable, because they're free, and they won't be available for sale on the resale market.

If you miss out on next Wednesday's show, don't worry, though. Timberlake will be back to LA County in May for two shows at the Kia Forum on May 17 and May 18. Tickets for those shows, however start at just under $120, before fees.

For more information on how to get tickets, tap or click here.