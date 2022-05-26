Expand / Collapse search

Free gas for vets, active duty military, Honda drivers in Pasadena today

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Military
Several gas stations in Pasadena are offering free gas for active military, veterans, and Honda drivers in Pasadena.

PASADENA, Calif. - How does free gas sound right now? 

Thanks to SoCal Honda Dealers, veterans and members of the armed forces are being offered some free gas in Pasadena Thursday morning. 

Vets and active members of the army - no matter what type of car you drive - can get free gas at the Mobil station at 475 N. Allen Avenue from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

You can also go to the Mobil station on 474 S. Lake Avenue for free gas from noon to 1 p.m.

Anyone driving a Honda can also get free gas. 

You can follow SoCal Honda on Twitter to find out where they'll be offering free gas next. 