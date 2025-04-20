Expand / Collapse search

Freddie Freeman’s sac fly, six relievers piece together 1-0 Dodgers win over Rangers

By
Published  April 20, 2025 3:32pm PDT
Los Angeles Dodgers
FOX 11

LOS ANGELES - Freddie Freeman's sacrifice fly in the eighth inning secured a 1-0 victory for the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Texas Rangers.

What we know:

Freddie Freeman broke the scoreless tie with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, leading the Dodgers to a 1-0 win. 

Tyler Glasnow left the game due to lower leg cramps, and six Dodgers relievers maintained the shutout. 

Shohei Ohtani returned to the lineup after being activated off the paternity list.

Key Moment:

Evan Phillips struck out Adolis García in the eighth inning, leaving the potential tying run stranded at second base.

Key Stat:

Rangers starter Tyler Mahle lowered his ERA to 0.68, the best in the major leagues, and his opponents' batting average dropped to .112.

What's next:

The Dodgers will face the Chicago Cubs with Dustin May starting on Tuesday.

The Source: Information for this story is from The Associated Press.

