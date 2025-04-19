Shohei Ohtani, wife Mamiko Tanaka welcome first child

article

The Brief Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani announced the birth of his first child on Instagram on Saturday. In the post Ohtani said his wife Mamiko Tanaka gave birth to a "healthy beautiful daughter." Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts put Ohtani on the paternity list on Friday. Ohtani can remain on the list for up to three days.



Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani announced the birth of his and wife Mamiko Tanaka's first child on social media on Saturday.

What we know:

Ohtani and Tanaka shared the news that they were expecting back in December. On Saturday, Ohtani posted a message on Instagram, welcoming his daughter into the world.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Shohei Ohtani announces he and wife Mamiko are having a baby

"I am so grateful to my loving wife, who gave birth to our healthy beautiful daughter," Ohtani's post read. To my daughter, thank you for making us very nervous yet super anxious parents. I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to all the medical professionals and everyone who dedicat4d their support to us, up until this wonderful day."

The baby's "brother," Ohtani's beloved dog Decoy also made an appearance in the post.

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts put Ohtani on the team's paternity list on Friday, ahead of the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Ohtani will be allowed to stay on the list for up to three days.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Shohei Ohtani on paternity list as wife Mamiko Tanaka is expecting couple's first child

Roberts did not rule out Ohtani possibly returning to the team at some point during the team's 5-game road trip. After the weekend series against the Rangers, the Dodgers will travel to Chicago to face the Cubs.

What we don't know:

The couple did not announce their baby's name in Ohtani's social media post. It also wasn't immediately clear if the baby girl was born on Friday, April 18 or Saturday, April 19.