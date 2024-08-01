Freddie Freeman reveals his 3-year-old son Max is battling rare neurological disorder

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman reveals his 3-year-old son Max is battling a rare neurological disorder.

According to a joint statement released by Freddie and his wife Chelsea Freeman, the couple’s son was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

The news comes as the Dodgers slugger announced he’d step away from the field to tend to Max’s health – as the couple revealed in the statement released on Thursday that their 3-year-old son had been dealing with "full body paralysis."

"We are very fortunate to have gotten him to the hospital in time so they could reinforce his lungs," the family’s statement wrote, in-part. "These have been the hardest and scariest days of our lives. Maximus is such a special boy and he has been fighting SO hard. This is going to be a journey to recover, but we have faith that he will be completely healed."

Freddie Freeman remains out of the Dodgers lineup as he continues to monitor Max’s road to recovery. It is unknown when he’ll return to action.

Below is a statement released by the couple:

"Hi All,

We wanted to give an update on Maximus.

Last Friday, Max rapidly declined and went into full body paralysis. We are very fortunate to have gotten him to the hospital in time so they could reinforce his lungs. Freddie was in Houston at the time and rushed to the first flight back home. After many tests, Max is battling a severe case of Guillain-Barré syndrome. A rare neurological condition that is especially rare in children. These have been the hardest and scariest days of our lives. Maximus is such a special boy and he has been fighting SO hard. This is going to be a journey to recover, but we have faith that he will be completely healed. We have been blown away by his improvements in the last 48 hours. Maximus was excavated from his breathing tube and taken off of the ventilator yesterday, which is a huge win for us. We believe in the power of prayer and we have been witnessing a miracle in his recovery. Please continue to cover Maximus and our family in your prayers. We really appreciate and have felt all of your support."