Freddie Freeman leaves Dodgers to be with ailing son

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman left the team during its road trip in Houston Friday to return to Los Angeles to be with his ailing 3-year-old son, the team announced.

According to an Instagram story from Freddie's wife, Chelsea Freeman, the couple's son had been hospitalized earlier in the week, and has been dealing with issues since the All-Star Break.

"Please say a prayer for Maximus," the story read, saying that doctors believed Max had developed transient synovitis — a type of hip inflammation common in children — after suffering from a viral infection during All-Star Week. Chelsea Freeman said that Maximus hadn't been able to sit, stand or walk for at least three days.

Chelsea Freeman said that Freddie met the family in the hospital straight from the Dodgers' game on Wednesday, where they spent the night in the emergency room. After they were discharged, Chelsea Freeman said that if their son doesn't improve, he may have to be hospitalized again.

After traveling with the team to Houston to begin an eight-game road trip, the Los Angeles Times reported that Freddie Freeman even warmed up before Friday's game, before deciding to return to LA.

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts told reporters before the game that Freeman got to a point "where he feels like he’s gotta go home."

"When your child is going through things it’s just hard to be present, and rightfully so," Roberts said. "He certainly had a heavy heart the last few days, and I just pray that Max is going to recover well and have a full recovery."

Cavan Biggio started at first base Friday night in Freeman's place. The Dodgers return to LA on Aug. 4.