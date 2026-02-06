'Home Alone' actor Daniel Stern's prostitution solicitation case dismissed in California: report

article

The Brief A Ventura County judge has dismissed the misdemeanor solicitation case against actor Daniel Stern following a hearing on February 6. The "Home Alone" star was originally cited in December 2025 during an undercover sting at a hotel in Camarillo. Attorneys for the 68-year-old appeared in court Friday morning where officials confirmed the criminal case has been legally terminated.



Daniel Stern, widely recognized for his role as the burglar Marv in the "Home Alone" franchise, is no longer facing criminal charges after a Ventura County case was dismissed this week.

What we know:

The legal proceedings against Stern ended on Friday, February 6, when court officials confirmed the solicitation case had been terminated, TMZ reports.

The actor’s legal team appeared in court for a scheduled arraignment, which ultimately resulted in the dismissal of the single misdemeanor count.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The charge originated from a December 10, 2025, incident where Stern was issued a citation—but not arrested—following a police sting operation at a Camarillo hotel.

Big picture view:

With the case now behind him, the focus returns to Stern’s professional work, following a brief period where the legal process impacted his current casting commitments.

In January, following the filing of the formal charge, Stern exited the ABC comedy pilot "Do You Want Kids?", where he had been cast as a series regular, Deadline reports.

What they're saying:

"The defendant did what he was supposed to do. He completed his education class and earned a dismissal. This is our standard disposition for first-time prostitution offenses," the Ventura County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

What's next:

With the criminal case dismissed, Stern’s record is now clear of the misdemeanor charge.

It's unknown if the actor will return to active projects in Hollywood or continue his focus on his work as a sculptor and farmer.

ABC has already moved forward with recasting his former role in their upcoming pilot.