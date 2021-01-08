Four suspects arrested in connection with death of Long Beach teen

Police have arrested four suspects in connection with the shooting death of a teenager.

Police say 14-year-old Arthur Touch was shot and killed Dec. 16, 2020 during a dispute in Long Beach.

According to the police department, Touch was in a dispute with four other people. The dispute quickly escalated into a physical fight which led to a shooting. The four suspects then fled the scene.

On Jan. 7, Special Investigation Division Detectives served search warrants at three different locations resulting in the arrest of four men.

Detectives also recovered 4 handguns, 7 rifles, and ammunition. The firearms are not believed to be involved in the murder.

The suspects have been identified as 19-year-old Jose Martinez, 18-year-old Jacob Valentin, 25-year-old Junior Parra and 23-year-old Ricardo Parra. Police say Junior and Parra, both brothers, were involved in a pursuit with CHP and attempted to flee prior to their arrest.

All four have been booked on one count of murder and are being held on $2 million bail.

