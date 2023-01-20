Four suffer minor injuries in 'train-vehicle incident' on Metro A Line

Four people suffered minor injuries Friday in a "train-vehicle incident" involving the Metro A Line in the South Los Angeles area.

Paramedics were sent to the 1300 block of East Washington Boulevard at 9:41 a.m., said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The "train-vehicle incident" involved a train on the Metro A Line, formerly the Blue Line, according to Metro, which reported a subsequent disruption of service.