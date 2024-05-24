Founder of Porto's Bakery dies at 92

Raul Porto Sr., the founder of the beloved Porto's Bakery, died Wednesday at the age of 92.

"To all our family, friends, and guests from across our communities: while words cannot fully express our sadness at this time, we want to extend our deepest gratitude for your continued support and all the love and kindness you have shown us throughout the years," the bakery wrote in a post on Instagram.

Raul Sr. and his wife Rosa founded Porto's Bakery from their home kitchen by selling goods to their friends and family. Through the years, they transformed their small family business into one of LA's biggest and best bakeries… with six locations.

"Raul Sr. would assist whenever he could, even while working at another local bakery. After several years, he was able to join Rosa full-time, dedicating himself to growing their business. Through their hard work, humility, and dedication, they transformed a small family endeavor into a cherished community treasure. Known for his humble nature, Raul Sr. balanced his roles as a devoted husband, father, and businessman, inspiring all who knew him with his passion and commitment," the post read.

The first Porto's Bakery opened in 1976 on Sunset Boulevard in Echo Park. Raul and Rosa retired in the early 1990s and the business was run by the three Porto children, Betty, Raul Jr., and Margarita.

Rosa passed away in 2019 at the age of 89.



The bakery is known for Cuban delicacies such as potato balls, meat pies, sandwiches, and flaky pastries; all of their locations have long lines and fans who drive for miles to pick up their favorite baked goods.



