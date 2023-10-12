Foster parents face uncertainty after animal rescue closes unexpectedly

Sadia Sanders is a Foster mom. DJ is the pitbull mix that she’s fostering. He’s about eight years old and he suffers with a medical condition.

"DJ has been diagnosed with chronic dry eye so, currently he's on three medications," Sanders said.

DJ's foster mom says those medications for his chronic dry eye are pricey. In the past, she counted on nonprofit Sandy Paws Rescue to help her.

"My expectations was that would cover all the costs of food medication, food, vet visits as well as market DJ for adoption." Sanders said.

They did that for about a month and a half, but Sanders said she then stopped hearing from the founder.

Sandy Paws Sanctuary announced on its website that it is temporarily shut down.

Another foster mom Yasmini Iglesias says, a few days later she and some 49 other foster parents got an email from the nonprofit saying, "Sandy Paws Sanctuary has ceased operations effective immediately."

The email offered two options one, adopt the dog you’re fostering. The other, according to Yasmini Iglesias, is return the dog to a shelter of your choosing.

That did not sit well with Yasmini Iglesias or Sadia Sanders who now feel at a loss to know what to do and, in fact, feel betrayed. Igleasias was speechless.

"I was disappointed. Being a first time foster. This is not what I was expecting," Iglesias said.

"It's very frustrating. What am I going to do now?" Sanders said. "I have to be proactive. I can't really dwell on what has happened. I have to figure out what I can do moving forward with DJ and make sure he has the proper care."

We reached out to the Sandy Paws Sanctuary Rescue for comment. They have not yet gotten back to us.