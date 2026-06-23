Formula 1 solidifies Las Vegas future with historic 10-year extension through 2037

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The Brief Formula 1 secured a 10-year contract extension keeping the Las Vegas Grand Prix on the Strip through 2037 following a $3.2 billion local economic impact. The 2026 race weekend ticket options have launched, featuring luxury Skybox options, the Lewis Hamilton Grandstand Package, and Heineken Silver Main Grandstand access. Championship dynamics are shifting internationally after Lewis Hamilton secured his first victory with Ferrari in Barcelona, cutting Kimi Antonelli's lead to 41 points.



Formula 1 has officially locked in its future in the sports and entertainment capital of the world, announcing a massive 10-year contract extension that ensures the Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix will remain on the Las Vegas Strip through 2037.

What we know:

The long-term agreement cements a multi-year partnership between Formula 1, Clark County, and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Since making its calendar debut in 2023, the Las Vegas Grand Prix has generated $3.2 billion in economic impact for Southern Nevada.

Following a completely sold-out race in 2025, organizers have also detailed premium ticket packages for the upcoming 2026 event, which is scheduled for November 19-21, 2026.

Local perspective:

Locally, the Las Vegas Grand Prix organization continues to expand its community footprint.

The group recently honored local principal Dr. Tamra Brooks of Hayden Elementary School as an "Extraordinary Local" for her literacy work, giving her tickets to the 2026 race.

They also sponsored Clark County's Largest Blanket Fort event, helping claim a Guinness World Record of 14,103 square feet to benefit Foster Kinship.

Timeline:

2023: Formula 1 makes its competitive debut on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

2025: The Las Vegas Grand Prix achieves a completely sold-out race weekend.

Now – July 19, 2026: Grand Prix Plaza hosts the "Sips, Sims & Soccer" promotion featuring World Soccer Championship watch parties and drink specials.

June 27 – July 25, 2026: Grand Prix Plaza opens complimentary rooftop access on select dates for the America250 synchronized fireworks displays.

Now – July 31, 2026: The $250 "Star-Spangled Bundle" ticket package is available for local attractions.

Now – August 31, 2026: The "Summer of Speed" fastest-lap contest runs at F1® DRIVE.

November 19-21, 2026: The 2026 Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix takes place.

2037: The final year of the newly signed 10-year contract extension.

What's next:

Grand Prix Plaza will host weekly "Grand Prix Sundays" watch parties through July, featuring race replays from the Austrian Grand Prix (June 28), British Grand Prix (July 5), Belgian Grand Prix (July 19), and Hungarian Grand Prix (July 26). Doors for the watch parties open at 11 a.m. with the race replays starting at noon.