Former OC cheer coach charged with molesting six girls

A cheerleader coach accused of molesting six girls in Orange County was scheduled Wednesday to make his first appearance in court in Santa Ana.

Erick Joseph Kristianson, 44, of Antioch, Tennessee, was booked into the Orange County Jail on Monday on multiple charges of molesting girls from 2002 through 2006, according to court and jail records. Kristianson, who is being held without bail, was scheduled for arraignment in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana.

Kristianson was arrested last week in Fargo, North Dakota, on a warrant out of Orange County, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Kristianson coached cheerleaders for the Magic All-Stars club from 2002 through 2008 and was also an assistant cheer coach at Trabuco Hills High School in 2005, according to prosecutors.

An alleged victim in Orange County came forward to authorities last year when she saw news reports about Kristianson, who was accused of touching himself during a FaceTime call with three girls ages 11 to 13 and allegedly touching the breasts of a 13-year-old girl in Florida`, prosecutors said.

The alleged victim in Orange County told investigators Kristianson molested her starting when she was 14 when he was her coach, prosecutors alleged. She accused him of picking her up from school or giving her a ride home from practice and molesting her until she turned 16, according to prosecutors.

Kristianson is charged with molesting five other girls he coached in Orange County between 2002 and 2007 that ranged in age from 11 to 16, prosecutors said.

He was arrested in August last year on the Florida charges and posted $300,000 bail, prosecutors said.

Kristianson is charged with five lewd acts with a child 14 or 15, six counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor, single counts each of sexual penetration by a foreign object of a victim younger than 16, sexual penetration by a foreign object of an underage victim and oral copulation of a victim younger than 16, which are all felonies.