Dance instructor accused of multiple sexual assaults taught in Southern California, Arizona

A Riverside man accused of multiple sexual assaults by former students when he worked as a dance instructor in Anaheim has been arrested, according to police.

The suspect, 40-year-old Mark Chavarria, was arrested after several girls between the ages of 12 and 14 came forward to police and reported multiple sexual assaults.

The girls told police they attended the Chavarria Institute of the Arts dance studio, which Chavarria owned and operated, located at 160 S. Old Springs Road.

Police said there may be additional victims, as Chavarria has taught at numerous dance studios in Southern California and Arizona.

Chavarria was arrested Tuesday and remains behind bars on $5 million bail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anaheim Police Detective Carney at 714-765-1969 or Orange

County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.