Former LAFC President now selling masks in wake of pandemic

Tom Penn, like a lot of entrepreneurs, has had to adapt during this pandemic. Penn has pivoted from sports to survival.

Penn was one of the original founders, co-owners and the president of the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC).

When the pandemic hit, Penn realized he needed a way to have fans come back safely and was looking for someone to make face masks with the LAFC logo.

Flash forward, Penn has now transitioned into the PPE business full time, starting a company called Co.Protect.

"A year ago, I didn't even know what PPE was," Penn said. "Who did? We're just trying to get people back to normal, the new normal."

The company is now designing, marketing and selling all the masks to LAFC and all the teams in the NBA bubble. The Los Angeles Dodgers masks are one of the biggest sellers at the Top of the Park shop and the team's online store.

Penn's warehouse near LAX is packed with cases of gloves, gowns and of course, masks. The masks are available for adults and kids and there are even a Halloween line.

Penn said these masks are a new way to show spirit and a sense of community.

"It's a heck of a lot better going to a Dodgers game if you're wearing Dodgers blue or the LAFC if you're wearing black and gold," Penn said before Game 1 of the World Series.

Who knew masks would be such an important part of our lives? As Penn puts it when it comes to the World Series-contending Dodgers, they want to go from "blue to you."