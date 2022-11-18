Ex-Inland Empire high school football coach admits to secretly recording girls in bathrooms, locker room

A former assistant football coach at Los Osos High School in Rancho Cucamonga plead guilty to three felony charges stemming from placing a hidden camera in the girl's locker room to take pictures of the teens while they were changing before, during, and after sporting events.

After reaching a plea agreement, David Arthur Riden was sentenced to nine years and four months in jail and will become a lifetime registered sex offender. The San Bernardino County District Attorney said Riden admitted to producing 600 images of sexual assault material, using a minor to produce the explicit material, and secretly photographing minors. Perhaps one of the more disturbing details is that he confessed to placing his hidden camera inside the high school's girls' bathroom and locker room.

Attorney Gloria Allred is representing 48 young victims in the case and filed a lawsuit against the Inland Empire high school as well as the Chaffey Joint High School District. Allred said the parents and their daughters are outraged and believe he is deserving of a longer sentence.

One of her clients was identified in court as Jane Doe 1, but she is now speaking out and wants her voice to be heard.

Allred said she supports protecting the identities of victims of sexual assault, but also wants to support those who want to be heard.

Jordyn Stotts is now 18 years old and shared what she read to Riden in court during a virtual press conference Friday saying, "I let what he did affect me," and "the game you played was sick."

She remembers Riden being a nice and sweet man but said his actions made her lose faith in finding trust in good people, and she’s lost her sense of self-respect.

"I and other victims were mocked by other students because the way the school addressed the situation. They didn't do it in a manner where students could grieve and understand what the victims really went through. Students were going around the halls staring at us, posting on social media," she said.

Stotts doesn’t want to shame the school she spent years building positive memories of, but feels officials failed to protect her and the other victims and questions if the school provided a safe environment.

