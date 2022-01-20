Foothill Ranch Walmart shooting: Armed suspect wounded after deputies open fire

Frightened shoppers were sent running after a sheriff’s deputy shot an alleged armed suspect inside a Walmart in Foothill Ranch, officials said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to a call of suspicious circumstances at 9:40 p.m. Deputies were informed multiple people were reportedly committing fraud by returning items they had not purchased.

Witness statements revealed one of the male suspects refused to cooperate with deputies’ commands and produced a weapon, which caused deputies to open fire, sheriff’s officials said. The suspect was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery. His condition is unknown at this time.

Officials say a handgun and a knife they believe belonged to the suspect were recovered at the scene.

Following the shooting, a man and a woman also accused of committing fraud left the store in a vehicle. One of the deputies at the scene was able to provide a license plate number to dispatch, which initiated a countywide search.

The vehicle was located in the Midway City area, which is roughly 20 miles away from the Walmart store in Foothill Ranch. A man and a woman who matched the descriptions of the suspects were detained.

Authorities said there are no additional suspects and there is no immediate threat to the community.

The investigation will be handled by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

