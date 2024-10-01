Two arrested in connection with over 30 break-ins across SoCal

Two people were arrested in connection with a series of commercial burglaries across Southern California.

Marvin Tyrone Denson, 21, and Justice Clayton, 23, are accused of breaking into over 30 businesses in San Bernardino, Los Angeles, and Riverside counties.

On September 1, around 5:30 a.m., deputies in Fontana were investigating a burglary of a business in the 11300 block of Cedar Avenue in Bloomington.

The suspects forced their way inside by shattering the front glass door and forcing open the metal security screen.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office, the suspects stole lottery tickets, alcohol, and cigarettes, then fled in a dark gray Tesla before deputies arrived.

Following that break-in, Fontana Station deputies responded to at least two other burglaries in Bloomington involving the same suspects and vehicle. During the burglary series, the suspects stole large quantities of lottery tickets, high-end alcohol, cash, ATM machines, and cash registers.

Deputies identified the suspects and learned that they were involved in additional burglaries in Victor Valley, Chino Hills, Rancho Cucamonga, Highland, Colton, and Ontario along with various communities in Los Angeles and Riverside Counties.

Denson and Clayton were arrested on September 30.

During a search of their homes, deputies located numerous license plates, reciprocating saws, sledgehammers, and pry tools suspected to have been used in the crimes, large quantities of cash, two semi-automatic rifles, of which one was reported stolen from Victorville, an AR15 rifle, a 9mm handgun, and suspected stolen lottery tickets, high-end alcohol and cigarettes, a money counting machine, and the Tesla used in the crimes.