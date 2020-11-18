Fleet of Ebikes donated to LAFD medic teams by Aventon

The Los Angeles Fire Department's Bike Medic Team was presented Wednesday with a fleet of battery-powered Ebikes from Ontario-based bike retailer and manufacturer Aventon.

The four Ebikes, which cost $1,600 each, can travel up to 40 miles at speeds of up to 28 mph, according to Aventon.

(FOX 11)

"We are thrilled to provide this gift to the heroes of Southern California,'' Adele Nasr, Aventon's Chief Marketing Officer. "When we heard LAFD was looking to upgrade to Ebikes, we knew it was time to step in and help!''

Bike medics provide support at Los Angeles International Airport and patrol events at Dodger Stadium and during USC football games and the Los Angeles Marathon.

(FOX 11)

