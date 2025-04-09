Rebuilding underway in Palisades Fire zone

The Brief The rebuilding process began Wednesday for what's believed to be the first home in the Palisades Fire area. The builder said permits were issued within three weeks. In Altadena, those impacted by the Eaton fire say there are delays and no rebuilding.



Three months after the deadly Palisades Fire erupted in the Pacific Palisades, the rebuilding process begins for what is believed to be the first home in the fire zone.

What we know:

Here at the scene, you can see heavy equipment throughout the neighborhood as debris removal continues.

This first home, belonging to the Lopez family, is on a very aggressive rebuilding schedule to get the 5-bedroom, 4,400-square-foot home up and habitable within 10 months.

According to the homeowner, this home will be equipped throughout with NFPA 13D Fire Sprinklers, a specific type of sprinkler system designed for one-and two-story residential homes that will allow residents enough time to get out safely should a fire start. The sprinklers go on for about 10 minutes with the hope that firefighters will arrive on time.

The home will be almost identical to the one that the family built here and moved into just three years ago, destroyed by the Palisades Fire.

The same builder is doing the work all over again, with the permits, he said, issued within three weeks.

Altadena Residents Frustrated:

Meanwhile, in the Eaton Fire area of Altadena, it's a much different story as residents say there are delays and no rebuilding.

That apparently prompted the LA County Board of Supervisors to approve the creation of something called the Unified Permitting Authority, whose goal is to streamline and expedite the residential building process for the 7,000+ homes destroyed in the Altadena area.

The backstory:

April 7 marked three months since the start of the deadly wildfires. January's Eaton and Palisades fires rank as the second and third-most destructive in California's history, according to a statement from the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

What they're saying:

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass visited the Palisades last week, touting the progress being made ahead of schedule.

"When we look at fires in other communities, they weren't at this stage for many many months," said Bass.

Bass highlighted actions taken along with county, state, and federal partners to expedite disaster recovery efforts, "considered the fastest in modern California history."

What's next:

Mayor Bass is scheduled to hold a media briefing in the area where the rebuilding process has begun on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Cal Fire issued a statement urging residents statewide to take proactive steps now to protect homes and communities as the region heads into peak wildfire season.

Last month, Gov. Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency to fast-track critical projects protecting communities from wildfires ahead of peak fire season.

The Source: Information for this story is from the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom, LA Mayor Karen Bass, and previous FOX 11 reports.



