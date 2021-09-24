First-ever cannabis competition coming to California State Fair

For the first time ever, the California State Fair will be holding a cannabis competition.

The competition is open to all licensed growers in California, with three classified sections to enter: Indoor, Mixed Light and Outdoor.

According to fair organizers, the competition will only award medals for the cannabis flower. They say seven individual cannabis plant compounds will be tested and identified for awards. Based on their levels of cannabinoid and terpenes concentration, 77 bronze, silver, gold and double gold medals will be awarded, including the Golden Bear trophy for "Best of California."

The purpose of the competition is to celebrate the state’s legal and licensed cannabis industry.

"The launch of state-sanctioned awards is a watershed moment for the Californian cannabis industry. Not only will we showcase the California farmer, large and small, and the incredible cannabis flower that the state has to offer, but we will educate and demystify the plant, challenge the stereotypes and continue to evolve towards normalcy," said Cultivar Brands CEO Brian Applegarth.

Since commercial cannabis became legal in 2018, it has grown into a multi-billion dollar industry in California.

The State Fair will take place at the Cal Expo Fairgrounds in Sacramento from July 10 to July 26, 2022.

The submission window opens on November 1, 2021 and will remain open until March 30, 2022. Award winners will be announced in May of 2022.

For more information visit castatefaircannabisawards.com.

