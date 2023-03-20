Firefighter injured after floor collapses during Westlake house fire

A firefighter with the Los Angeles Fire Department was injured Monday morning as crews worked to knock down a house fire in the Westlake area.

Fire authorities said the fire broke out at a single-family home around 6:10 a.m. at 162 N. Reno St, near the intersection of Beverly and South Occidental boulevards. The house appeared to have been boarded up and was vacant.

"The fire started in the basement and traveled its way up to the walls into the attic. So, as you can imagine in the basement, the first floor was compromised in some areas," LAFD Asst. Chief Dean Zipperman said.

During the firefight, the firefighter became trapped as the floor gave way.

Zipperman explained as the engineer was bringing the line in, he caught a soft spot and got caught up in the floor.

The name of the firefighter has not been released but is said to be in his 40s and a veteran of the department. He is expected to be OK after suffering injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

