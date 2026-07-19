Crowds flock to Burbank Fan Zone to watch final 2026 FIFA World Cup final

The Brief Hundreds of fans gathered at the Fan Zone in downtown Burbank to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina. Argentina fans cheered for Lionel Messi in hopes of seeing him win back-to-back World Cup titles. Spain defeated Argentina in extra time after a closely contested match.



A nail-biting finish to the final World Cup match had fans on their feet in downtown Burbank.

For over a month, soccer fever has taken over much of Southern California.

"It's been fun. Hopefully we get to host it again," a USA soccer fan said.

The final FIFA World Cup match of 2026 drew hundreds of people to the Fan Zone in downtown Burbank to watch two powerhouse soccer teams, Spain and Argentina, face off on the biggest stage.

"I'm excited to see some football, some plays. I'm in it for Spain, but if Argentina wins, it's fine," one fan told FOX 11.

Many people wearing Argentina jerseys said they were pulling for Lionel Messi to secure back-to-back World Cup championships.

"He's a very good player," a younger fan said.

While there were a lot of close goals, Spain took home the win in extra time.

"Great game. They held possession," a Spain fan said.